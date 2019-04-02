Ranbir Kapoor opens up on dad Rishi: ‘He speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get work in movies’

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in the US but all he can think about is the movies. Even as he recuperates outside the country, Rishi is worried whether he will get work once he returns, son Ranbir Kapoor has revealed at an awards event.

Speaking at Zee Cine Awards, Ranbir said, “Whenever I speak to him, he only talks about movies. He only talks about ‘how is this film?’, ‘how is this film doing?’, ‘how is this performance?’, what are you doing in this scene? And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?”

Ranbir, who got the Best Actor’s award for his performance in Sanju, dedicated the award to his father and said, “I would like to dedicate this award to very special people in my life, starting with my father. He is going through a little bit of a rough patch in his life and I have often heard that whenever you come at crossroads in your life, you can really tell who you are as a person.”

Earlier, Ranbir had revealed Rishi may soon return too India. “He’s (Rishi) doing very well, and he will be back very soon. He is missing the movies and working in films. I really hope that with all your wishes and prayers he comes back very soon,” Ranbir had said last month.

While Rishi had earlier spoken about his formal relationship with his son, it seems a lot has changed over the years. “He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and he is his. I know I’ve screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change,” Rishi had said a few years ago.

While in the US, Neetu had shared a photo of Rishi leaning on Ranbir.

Rishi left his fans shocked when he flew to the United States last year to seek medical treatment. “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon” he tweeted before leaving.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt have visited Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in the US where they have been stationed since September.

Rishi was last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out.

