Akshay Kumar trains daughter Nitara in new workout video, advises everyone to ‘start young’. Watch

Fitness enthusiast and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar practices what he preaches. Akshay often encourages fans to follow a proper fitness regime and it seems everyone at his home follows this as well. While Twinkle often shares pictures with their daughter Nitara practising yoga, in a new video Akshay shared on Twitter, seven-year-old Nitara is seen working out.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “It’s always a good idea to start young, their bodies are agile and flexible...a little push now will go a long way later. #MondayMotivation #FitIndia.”

It’s always a good idea to start young, their bodies are agile and flexible...a little push now will go a long way later. #MondayMotivation #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/2qd34iUOU1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 1, 2019

In the video, Nitara can be seen hanging from two gym rings for a good 45 seconds as her father cheers her on. Akshay had earlier shared a video where his daughter was doing rope exercises. “Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example. Great parenting. Active kids,” he had written then.

Talking about his kids, Akshay earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I will never bring my kids in front of the camera on purpose. I don’t want to turn them into products of sorts. But if go out and photographers happen to spot us, they can click pictures. They click star kids’ pictures because they sell and newspapers/magazines print them. I am sure they aren’t doing it just for fun but because they get money for it.”

Akshay not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but also self-defence for women and girls. He supports the cause of self-defense training for women and even runs an academy in Mumbai where girls are trained.

On the work front, Akshay was recently seen in the hit period film Kesari based on the battle of Saragarhi. .

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 13:28 IST