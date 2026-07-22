Lionel Messi quietly made Vozinha's family's World Cup dream come true before final

Lionel Messi reportedly ensured that four members of Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s family could attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after arranging tickets for them at his own expense. Lionel Messi and Vozinha during their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. (X images)

The gesture took place before Argentina’s title clash against Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where Messi’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat after extra time. The story only emerged after the final, with Messi having made no public mention of his involvement.

Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre revealed that Messi purchased a large number of tickets during the tournament for people who could not afford to attend matches. Among those he helped were relatives of Vozinha, who had emerged as one of the breakout stars of Cabo Verde’s historic World Cup campaign.

.“I was told that he helped a lot of people get into the matches,” Latorre said on El Observador.

Latorre added: “Yes, he invited them and paid for it. He did a lot and helped a lot. Many people asked him for tickets and he bought a large number. He tried to be fair and help everyone.”

Lionel Messi’s gesture for Vozinha’s family Latorre explained that Messi particularly wanted to help people who did not otherwise have the financial means to attend the tournament.

“He took people to the stadium who could not go, such as the family of the Cabo Verde goalkeeper,” she said. “He tried to be fair. That filled me with love. Good deeds have to be told.”

Messi instructed his representatives to secure tickets for four members of Vozinha’s family to watch the final against Spain. The goalkeeper’s relatives were therefore able to witness the biggest match of the tournament from the stands.

Messi had developed a warm relationship with Vozinha after Argentina narrowly defeated Cabo Verde 3-2 in their round-of-32 encounter.

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The veteran goalkeeper produced an inspired performance, making several outstanding saves and pushing the defending champions to the limit before Argentina eventually found a way through. Vozinha’s display earned him widespread praise, while his interaction with Messi after the match underlined the mutual respect between the two players.

Although Messi has not personally confirmed the story, Latorre’s account suggested the Cabo Verde goalkeeper’s family were among several groups who benefited from the Argentina captain’s assistance during the tournament.

The gesture remained away from the cameras throughout the World Cup and only became public following Argentina’s defeat in the final.