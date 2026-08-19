Dubai mom breaks down daughter’s school fees, reveals ₹14 lakh annual tuition: 'Food is not included'
The woman revealed that her daughter's education at an International school costs around AED 55,000 (approximately ₹14.34 lakh) a year in tuition alone.
A Dubai-based content creator has offered a glimpse into the cost of schooling in the UAE, revealing that her daughter's education at an International school costs around AED 55,000 (approximately ₹14.34 lakh) a year in tuition alone. She also listed several additional expenses, including the school bus, assessment fee, uniform and food.
Veronika, who describes herself as a "mom of two living in Dubai", regularly shares videos about her family's everyday life in the city. In a recent Instagram video, she answered a question she says she frequently gets: "How much school in Dubai actually costs."
In the clip, Veronika shared that her daughter recently joined GEMS International School in Dubai. According to her, parents must pay an assessment fee of AED 525 (approximately ₹13,000) before their child's assessment. The tuition fee for her daughter's school is then around AED 55,000 (approximately ₹14.34 lah) per year, which can be paid in instalments.
The school bus comes at an additional cost of AED 12,000 (around ₹3.12 lakh) per year, with the service picking children up from home and dropping them back after school. She also said the school uniform is charged separately and costs approximately AED 1,000 (around ₹26,000).
Veronika shared that one expense that surprised her was food. "Food is not included in the tuition fee," she said, adding that she has to prepare her daughter's lunch every morning and send her to school with a lunchbox.
(Also Read: Woman stunned by spotless public washroom in Dubai: ‘Cleaner than many homes’)
Social media reactions
The video prompted a discussion among social media users about the cost of education in Dubai and the UAE.
"Crazy, it's cheaper to study in the USA, it's even free sometimes," one user commented.
"That's a lot of money for just a kid, it's like you are paying for university tuition," another wrote.
"Education is very expensive in gulf countries, that's why everyone is going to Europe and USA to educate their children," a third user said.
Another commenter pointed out that cheaper options are available, writing, "There are cheaper schools for 8000 and 6000 dhs, but this school is the most expensive one in UAE, and of course for Emirates ppl there are free schools [that] give excellent education too."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More