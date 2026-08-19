Dubai mom breaks down daughter’s school fees, reveals ₹14 lakh annual tuition: 'Food is not included'

A Dubai-based content creator has offered a glimpse into the cost of schooling in the UAE, revealing that her daughter's education at an International school costs around AED 55,000 (approximately ₹14.34 lakh) a year in tuition alone. She also listed several additional expenses, including the school bus, assessment fee, uniform and food. The woman answered a question she says she frequently gets: “How much school in Dubai actually costs.” (Unsplash/Representational image)

Veronika, who describes herself as a "mom of two living in Dubai", regularly shares videos about her family's everyday life in the city. In a recent Instagram video, she answered a question she says she frequently gets: "How much school in Dubai actually costs."

In the clip, Veronika shared that her daughter recently joined GEMS International School in Dubai. According to her, parents must pay an assessment fee of AED 525 (approximately ₹13,000) before their child's assessment. The tuition fee for her daughter's school is then around AED 55,000 (approximately ₹14.34 lah) per year, which can be paid in instalments.

The school bus comes at an additional cost of AED 12,000 (around ₹3.12 lakh) per year, with the service picking children up from home and dropping them back after school. She also said the school uniform is charged separately and costs approximately AED 1,000 (around ₹26,000).