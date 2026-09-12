Meditation can have a dark side, experts say: How some people have difficult experiences with mindfulness

You may think of meditation as a quiet escape from a busy mind. You sit down, close your eyes, follow your breath and wait for the noise to settle.

But what if looking inward does not always feel calming?

A recent report by The Atlantic's Olga Khazan highlights the lesser-known side of mindfulness through the work of psychologist and meditation teacher Willoughby Britton. Her research looks at people who say meditation gave them difficult and, in some cases, lasting experiences.

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That does not mean meditation is harmful for everyone. In fact, Khazan notes that research has linked meditation with several benefits, including improvements in anxiety and stress. But the story raises a question worth considering if you meditate regularly: Can a practice meant to bring peace sometimes bring up something much harder?

Can meditation make you feel worse? Meditation has become a popular wellness habit because you can practice it almost anywhere. You do not necessarily need a class, special equipment or a large amount of time.

Britton herself turned to meditation after experiencing symptoms of PTSD. But during an intensive period of practice while completing her clinical residency at Brown University, she had an unsettling experience. After meditating for about an hour on her balcony one night, she returned indoors and felt as if her home belonged to someone else.

Khazan writes to the Atlantic that Britton was experiencing dissociation, a state in which a person can feel disconnected from their surroundings, emotions or sense of self.

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What is the “dark side” of mindfulness? Britton's experience made her question the idea that every unusual meditation experience should automatically be treated as spiritual progress.

According to Khazan's report, when Britton told meditation teachers about what was happening, some told her that she had reached a new stage of enlightenment and encouraged her to continue. She says that continuing to meditate made the dissociation worse.

This raises a deeper spiritual question. When you experience something uncomfortable during meditation, should you always push through it? The answer may not be as simple as treating every difficult experience as a sign that you are becoming more spiritually advanced.