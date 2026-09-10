Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan says gut-trauma connection is real: How chronic stress and PTSD disrupt digestive health?

Let me clear up one myth: trauma doesn’t always have to be about the mind. Most common factors that come to mind as soon as you think about trauma are memories, emotions, anxiety, or psychological distress. What is less understood is that trauma is also a physiological experience, one that can leave a lasting imprint on the body, and specifically on the gut. Large studies show that chronic stress and burnout are associated with higher cancer incidence and worse outcomes, but they rarely prove that stress alone causes cancer. (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

What are the signs that my gut is healing? The digestive system and the brain are constantly communicating through what is known as the gut-brain axis. “This communication happens via the nerves, hormones, immune signals, and even the gut microbiome” Mugdha Pradhan, functional medicine practitioner, certified breathwork practitioner, and Founder & CEO of iThrive tells Health Shots. So basically, when the body experiences chronic stress or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), this entire network becomes disrupted.

What does it mean when your nervous system is in survival mode? In a healthy state, the body alternates between periods of activity and recovery. Digestion thrives when the nervous system feels safe and operates in a parasympathetic, or rest-and-digest state. However, chronic stress keeps the body locked in survival mode.

"Blood flow is redirected away from digestion, stomach acid production may decline sharply, digestive enzymes can become impaired, and gut motility can slow or speed up" says Pradhan.



This is one of the reasons why many individuals dealing with chronic stress or unresolved trauma experience symptoms such as bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, acid reflux, abdominal discomfort, food sensitivities, or irritable bowel syndrome. The gut is often responding to a nervous system that no longer feels safe.

What changes in the aging digestive system cause decrease food absorption? Over time, the impact goes beyond digestion. Low stomach acid and reduced digestive function can reduce the absorption of essential nutrients like iron, vitamin B12, magnesium, zinc, and protein. These nutrients support energy production, hormone balance, neurotransmitter synthesis, and immune function.

“As the deficiencies start developing, people might experience symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, poor recovery, low mood, and worsening resilience to stress, further developing a cycle that becomes difficult to break” says functional medicine practitioner.

Trauma can also influence the gut microbiome. Chronic stress has also been shown to alter the diversity and composition of beneficial gut bacteria. Because the microbiome plays an important role in regulating inflammation, immunity, and even mood, these changes can affect the body more broadly.

Can you heal trauma without therapy? At an even deeper level, the body mostly stores the imprint of experiences that the mind has not fully processed yet. This is why healing trauma is not always about talking through it. “Practices that help regulate the nervous system, such as breathwork, mindfulness, movement, adequate sleep, some time in nature, and supportive relationships, can be equally important” says breathwork practitioner. When the nervous system begins to feel safe again, digestion usually improves alongside it.