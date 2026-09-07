Grabbing a protein bar for breakfast every day? Colorectal surgeon shares 8 foods that he avoids to protect gut health

Dr Parameshwara C M, a colorectal surgeon and gut health expert specialising in piles, fissures, fistulas and perianal abscesses, is highlighting eight foods he recommends avoiding for better long-term gut health . In an Instagram post shared on September 4, the expert states, “As a colorectal surgeon, these are eight foods I’ll never touch.”

If you’re often running late for work, grabbing a protein bar and coffee on the way out may seem like a quick and convenient breakfast. However, relying heavily on packaged and ultra-processed foods can have long-term health implications, and you may be consuming them regularly without realising how they could affect your gut health.

Artificially coloured snacks Artificially dyed snacks such as candies, gummies, brightly coloured chips and other processed munchies may contain petroleum-based food dyes, including Red 40 and Yellow 5. According to Dr Parameshwara, “they offer no nutritional value and can trigger gut inflammation.” Instead, he recommends swapping these with nutrient-rich alternatives such as raw nuts, pumpkin seeds or fresh berries.

Ultra-processed protein bars Protein bars can be convenient when you’re on the go, but they are still heavily processed products often packed with artificial flavourings and ingredients, and relying on them too heavily may be harmful for your long-term health. Dr Parameshwara notes that they are “packed with artificial isolates and sugar alcohols that cause severe bloating and digestive distress.” He suggests choosing whole-food alternatives like fresh eggs, fish, lentils or cottage cheese for your daily protein needs.

Sugary breakfast cereals Sugary cereals are a breakfast staple in many households, but they are often packed with added sweeteners. Even the ones labelled “high-fibre” can be misleading, because they contain refined grains. The gut specialist recommends avoiding them as they “cause rapid blood sugar spikes and energy crashes.” Instead, you can opt for whole grains like rolled oats, paired with chia seeds and fresh fruit.

Artificial sweeteners Low-calorie products, including “diet” sodas containing artificial sweeteners like sucralose and saccharin, may negatively affect gut health. Dr Parameshwara explains, “Studies show they alter beneficial gut microbiota balance.” He recommends choosing alternatives like sparkling water with lime or unsweetened herbal tea.

Processed meats According to the colorectal surgeon, “Bacon, sausages, and deli cold cuts are classified as WHO Group 1 carcinogens linked to colorectal cancer risks.” He advises choosing whole-food protein sources such as eggs, fish, lentils or cottage cheese.

Sugar-loaded condiments Packaged sauces like ketchup, BBQ sauce and bottled salad dressings can contain excessive amounts of added sugar. According to Dr Parameshwara, these products “pack up to four teaspoons of hidden refined sugar per serving.” He recommends swapping packaged condiments for olive oil, lemon juice or homemade salsa for a healthier flavour boost.

Emulsifier-heavy foods Certain commercial ice creams and baked goods use additives like Polysorbate 80 to bind oil and water together, in order to maintain a smooth texture and extend shelf life. Dr Parameshwara highlights that it “strips the protective mucus layer of your intestine.” He suggests opting for healthier alternatives like plain Greek yoghurt with honey.

Packaged canned soups Packaged canned soups, including shelf-stable vegetable soups, can contain sky-high levels of sodium without you even realising it. The gut health surgeon explains that excess sodium “drives vascular strain and water retention without real nutrients.” He recommends healthier alternatives such as homemade broth with fresh herbs and vegetables.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Parameshwara CM is a colorectal surgeon and gut specialist with over 25 years of experience. He is the CEO and Founder of Smiles Institute of Gastroenterology and has performed 16,000+ colorectal surgeries. He completed his medical education at Bangalore Medical College, followed by specialised training in coloproctology.