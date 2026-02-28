Chennai surgeon shares top 5 gut-friendly foods that can heal your gut microbiome: Yoghurt, oats, flaxseeds and more

Dr Preethi Mrinalini, a laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Chennai, has outlined five essential, everyday foods that can naturally support and heal your gut. In an Instagram video shared on February 21, she highlights simple dietary additions that can strengthen the gut microbiome , improve digestion and enhance overall wellbeing.

Gut health has emerged as one of the most important pillars of overall wellbeing - and for good reason. Far beyond digestion, the gut microbiome influences everything from immunity and metabolism to mood, energy levels and even weight regulation. When the delicate balance of good bacteria in the intestine is disrupted, it can trigger a cascade of symptoms that affect the entire body. Experts say that nurturing this internal ecosystem is less about restrictive diets and more about consistently feeding the right microbes to restore harmony from within.

The importance of a healthy gut According to Dr Mrinalini, the gut does far more than simply process food - it plays a central role in regulating immunity, metabolism, mood and even weight management. She highlights that if your gut microbiome is imbalanced, you may experience the following:

Bloating

Constipation

Sugar cravings

Low energy

Poor weight response However, the surgeon reassures that you don’t need expensive detox programmes or trendy cleanses to restore gut health. Instead, she emphasises that simple, everyday foods readily available at home can effectively nourish and rebalance your gut bacteria.

She explains, “You don’t need expensive detoxes. Simple, traditional foods like curd, fermented batters, fiber-rich vegetables, seeds, garlic, and onions help nourish the good bacteria in your intestine. Healing your gut is not about restriction. It’s about feeding the right microbes consistently. Small daily changes create long-term balance.”

She outlines the following foods that can help heal your gut:

Curd or yoghurt Dr Mrinalini highlights that curd is a natural probiotic, rich in live beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy balance in the gut microbiome. It helps:

Improve gut microbiome balance.

Reduce bloating.

Support digestion. However, the surgeon recommends opting for plain, preferably homemade yoghurt rather than flavoured or sweetened varieties.

Fermented foods Fermented foods such as idli and dosa batter, along with buttermilk, are excellent for supporting healthy gut bacteria because they undergo natural fermentation. These foods help:

Improve gut diversity.

Enhance nutrient absorption.

Reduce inflammation. The surgeon highlights, “Traditional Indian diets were gut-friendly for a reason.”

Fibre-rich foods Fibre-rich foods such as oats, millets and a variety of vegetables act as natural prebiotics, providing essential nourishment for beneficial gut bacteria. Prebiotic fibres help with:

Regular bowel movement.

Reduced constipation.

Better blood sugar control. Dr Mrinalini recommends aiming for 25 to 30 grams of fibre daily.

Chia seeds and flaxseeds Chia and flaxseeds are rich in soluble fibres and healthy fats like omega-3. These form a gel-like texture in the gut that helps:

Improve stool consistency.

Reduce gut inflammation.

Support metabolic health. The surgeon recommends soaking them before consuming for better tolerance.

Garlic and onions According to Dr Mrinalini, garlic and onions contain natural prebiotics that support:

Reduced gas.

Improved immunity.

Healthier digestion. She explains, “They contain inulin - a compound that feeds good bacteria.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.