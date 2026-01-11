UK surgeon explains the power of beans for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome: ‘Basically a Michelin star meal for…’

Beans don’t exactly have the best reputation - they’re celebrated for gut health but infamous for the, ahem, sound effects that follow. Still, when it comes to feeding your gut microbiome, few foods punch quite as hard as these humble legumes. And if better digestion, a healthier gut, and even a longer life come with a few extra farts along the way, that might be a trade-off worth making. Beans are not only great for gut health but can also contribute to longer lifespan.(Unsplash)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, is breaking down the health benefits of regularly eating beans, explaining how they support a healthier gut microbiome and highlighting evidence that people who consistently include beans in their diet tend to live longer.

In an Instagram video shared on January 11, the surgeon explains why gut bacteria thrive on the fibres found in beans and also shares practical tips to reduce gas and bloating for those who tend to feel gassy or bloated after eating them.

The power of beans

Gut health

According to Dr Rajan, eating beans is one of the best decisions you can make for your gut microbiome and digestive health, even if they tend to make you a tad bit gassy. They provide one of the best kinds of prebiotic fibres for your gut bacteria, especially the ones that thrive at the end of the colon.

He highlights, “If you eat more beans, it's one of the best decisions you can make. Even if they turn your chocolate tailpipe into the devil's clarinet, beans are one of the most powerful slow-fermenting prebiotic foods on the planet.”

“Inside the gut, especially at the end of the colon, where the densest population of bacteria live, beans act like premium fuel for the bacteria you want to thrive down there. They contain galacto-oligosaccharide, a prebiotic fibre, which is basically a Michelin star meal for your beneficial bacteria. And as these microbes slowly ferment beans, they produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that reduces inflammation and reinforces the gut lining,” he added.

Longevity

The surgeon explains that multiple studies - which he dubs “bean data” - consistently show that people who regularly include beans in their diet tend to live longer and enjoy better overall health outcomes.

He states, “It's hard to argue with all the bean data. In fact, the longest living populations in the world, the ones who hit 100 often, almost all of them eat beans daily. One study showed a seven to eight percent reduction in mortality for every 20-gram increase in daily legume intake. At this point, it's not even a side dish, but microbiome maintenance.”

Why do beans make you fart, and how to manage?

Beans act as a rich fuel source for gut bacteria, which is why a sudden increase in intake can initially lead to gas and bloating. However, when beans are introduced gradually and eaten regularly, the gut microbiome adapts over time, allowing digestion to become more efficient and significantly reducing flatulence.

Dr Rajan explains, “I know beans make you sound like a malfunctioning trumpet, but that's actually a sign your microbiome is getting happier. When you suddenly increase prebiotic fibre intake, your bacteria celebrate musically, but it settles down, your microbes adapt, and your farts get more respectful in theory.”

The surgeon also shares practical ways to prevent or minimise gas when eating beans, recommending simple cooking and pre-cooking techniques, along with gradually increasing intake to give the gut time to adapt.

Dr Rajan suggests, “If you want the benefits of beans without the brass band aftermath, pressure cook your beans. This breaks down gas-forming compounds. Soak dried beans for eight to 12 hours before cooking. Rinse canned beans really well. Start with two to three tablespoons, not a mountain, and increase fibre gradually so your gut can keep up. Feeding your microbiome is like going to the gym. You don't walk in and deadlift 200 kilos. If the price you pay for better health is a few sound effects, (it’s) worth it!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.