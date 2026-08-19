Kylie Jenner’s bedazzled birthday cake is your cue to sparkle up your food

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has entered her bedazzling era. For her 29th birthday, she brought together hot pinks, feathers, tiaras, cat motifs and, of course, plenty of sparkle. Ahead of her birthday, she gave a glimpse into her bedazzling era by with Kylie Cosmetics’ Mood Stones fragrance trio also getting the bedazzled treatment. Bedazzling is one of the hottest DIY trends this season. (Instagram)

At the birthday celebrations, her spread featured multiple statement cakes, including a pink cat-themed creation and a silver sculptural cake. But what really caught the eye was a white-frosted cake covered in colourful, jewel-like gemstones, turning an otherwise classic dessert into something that looked straight out of a jewellery box. It was whimsy-maxxing at its peak.

Bedazzling is one of the hottest trends this season. Rhinestones, pearls, charms, bows and crystals have already migrated from phone cases and fashion accessories to beauty bottles and makeup bags. Now, food is getting the same maximalist treatment. Following Jenner’s cake, multiple cake brands and home bakers gave the bedazzled cake their spin online.