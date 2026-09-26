'Manmohan Singh served nation with dedication': Modi leads tributes on ex-PM's birth anniversary

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was remembered on Saturday on his birth anniversary, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders and leaders across political parties paying tribute to him, while Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at the AICC office in New Delhi. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi pays floral tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary at 24 Akbar Road, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Singh on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, Modi recalled Singh's long public career and said he had served the nation with dedication. “Tributes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He spent many years in public life and served the nation with dedication,” Modi said.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Singh at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office on Akbar Road. Several senior Congress leaders were also present at the tribute ceremony. Rahul Gandhi also remembered Singh in a post on X, highlighting his humility, integrity and foresight. He said the former prime minister's decisions and contributions had given a new direction to India's economy and social justice and would continue to guide the country.

“On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, I pay my humble respects to him,” Rahul Gandhi said on X. Also Read | When Manmohan Singh defended he was not a silent prime minister: 'I was not afraid of…' He further recalled Singh's contribution to the making of India, saying his historic decisions would continue to be remembered. “With his humility, integrity, and foresight, he gave a new direction to the country's economy and social justice. His historic decisions and invaluable contributions to the making of India will forever continue to guide us,” he said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Singh, describing him as a visionary statesman whose economic reforms had transformed India's growth trajectory. Kharge said Singh's public life was marked by humility, integrity and wisdom, while his approach to governance placed inclusive growth and the welfare of vulnerable sections at the centre. He also highlighted the rights-based framework associated with Singh's government as part of his political legacy. “We remember with profound respect the extraordinary contribution of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to India's nation-building,” Kharge said in a post on X.