Manmohan Singh: The unsung maestro of Parliament

Dr Manmohan Singh’s journey from a modest childhood in Gah (now in Pakistan) to one of India’s most respected public figures is well-documented. He has held significant roles, including chief economic adviser, finance minister, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and prime minister, among others. Yet, what often goes unnoticed is his unparalleled contribution as a parliamentarian.

Dr Singh’s parliamentary career began under extraordinary circumstances. Appointed finance minister on June 21, 1991 — during India’s economic crisis — he wasn’t yet a Member of Parliament. He took his oath as a Rajya Sabha member on November 20, 1991. Interestingly, neither then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao nor Dr Singh were Members of Parliament when the revolutionary budget of July 24, 1991, was presented.

This budget, credited with launching India’s economic liberalisation, reflected Dr Singh’s deep understanding of economic realities and his resolve to lead India out of financial chaos. His role was not just in drafting policies but also in defending them in Parliament with clarity, facts, and reasoned arguments.

Dr Singh’s first intervention in Parliament occurred on July 12, 1991, in the Lok Sabha, when he addressed supplementary questions posed by KP Unnikrishnan about the government’s decision to sell gold. It was a glimpse of the intellectual rigour and forthrightness he would bring to debates.

His maiden budget speech remains one of the most significant in Indian history. It not only proposed sweeping economic reforms but also set the tone for how Dr Singh would approach his parliamentary responsibilities — with humility, precision, and a focus on results.

In March 1998, Dr. Singh became Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha after the United Front government fell. In this role, he was a critical voice, ensuring the government was held accountable while maintaining parliamentary decorum. His interventions were constructive, often guiding debates with logic and data rather than rhetoric or disruption.

As Prime Minister in 2004, Dr Singh faced significant Opposition hostility. On the day he introduced his Council of Ministers, he was forced to lay his statement on the table due to heckling by the Opposition benches. However, over the course of his decade-long tenure, he won respect for his active participation in parliamentary proceedings.

Dr Singh was known for frequently responding to debates under Rule 193 of the Lok Sabha, showcasing his respect for parliamentary processes. During his second term, he answered 21 questions in Question Hour — an unmatched record by his successor.

Dr Singh’s parliamentary contributions were marked by depth, clarity, and a focus on national and international issues. His statements in the Rajya Sabha demonstrated his commitment to addressing India’s challenges and fostering transparent governance.

As an economist, Dr. Singh addressed economic issues with analytical rigour, advocating for sustainable growth, fiscal discipline, and equitable development. His intervention during the Performance Audit Report on Coal Block Allocations emphasised his commitment to accountability. Despite disruptions, he read key portions of the report and laid the remaining part on the floor, ensuring his government remained answerable to Parliament.

Dr. Singh also engaged with social and political issues constructively. During the Anna Hazare movement, he emphasised resolving grievances through dialogue while upholding the rule of law. This led to the passage of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Bill, 2011.

Dr Singh consistently emphasised the importance of institutional integrity and transparency in governance. Whether defending the government's process in the controversial appointment of the Central Vigilance Commissioner or calling for an inquiry into the "cash-for-votes" scandal to uphold parliamentary ethics, he was committed to ensuring his government remained accountable to Parliament.

His statesmanship extended beyond domestic issues, as he expressed solidarity during crises like the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami and addressed sensitive diplomatic matters, such as Italy’s refusal to return marines accused of killing Indian fishermen. Dr Singh also kept Parliament informed on critical foreign policy matters, including his foreign visits to states such as Italy, France, Egypt, and the United States, among others, the India-US Nuclear Agreement and India’s stance in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) vote on Iran’s nuclear programme. Through these actions, he ensured that his government adhered to the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and governance.

Even after his tenure as PM ended in 2014, Dr Singh continued to contribute actively to Parliament. Whether it was a short-duration discussion on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, a special discussion on the role of the Rajya Sabha, or debates on demonetisation, he brought to the table his characteristic clarity and depth. He was also an active participant in Zero Hour discussions, associating himself with urgent issues raised by other members

His commitment extended to the Finance Committee, where he was a regular attendee, offering valuable insights. As his health began to decline, he wrote to the Chairman to be relieved of his duties, citing his inability to actively participate in committee deliberations. However, this did not stop him from attending critical parliamentary sessions. On occasions which required voting such as the vote on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, he arrived in a wheelchair, exemplifying his dedication to parliamentary duties.

Dr. Singh’s simplicity and humility were evident in small yet profound ways. In the early days of my (Garimella) service in the Lok Sabha Secretariat, while I was in the Table Office during the 10th Lok Sabha, we received a phone call. To everyone’s surprise, it was a soft voice on the other end saying, “...Mein Manmohan Singh bol raha hun. Budget papers Parliament aa gaye hain kya?” (This is Manmohan Singh. Have the budget papers reached Parliament?) It was unusual for a finance minister to make such inquiries directly — this task was typically delegated to officials. But such was Dr. Singh’s meticulousness.

Another incident dates back to the 1990s when coffee at the Parliament House cost ₹1.50. One morning, Dr. Singh quietly paid the exact amount, confirming the price before sipping his coffee. It was a moment that captured the essence of his humility — a trait that endeared him to everyone.

Dr. Singh’s parliamentary journey concluded in April 2024 when his term in the Rajya Sabha ended. Over three decades, he established himself as a statesman who valued reason over rhetoric, dialogue over disruption, and humility over hubris.

In an era where parliamentary debates often descend into theatrics, Dr. Singh’s quiet resilience and data-driven interventions remind us of what Parliament should aspire to — being a forum for meaningful deliberation. His legacy as a parliamentarian will continue to inspire those who believe in the power of thoughtful, informed discourse.

Reflecting on his tenure and the challenges he faced, Dr. Singh once said, "I was criticised by the Right, by the Left, names were used, epithets, 15 years down, who will today say that what I did then was wrong. This Nation stands tall, proud, fast-growing and if India had not launched, if we had not launched the programmes of reforms, I shudder to think, how India would have faced the Asian crisis of the mid-90's."

These words, spoken during the India-US Nuclear Agreement debate on August 17, 2006, were met with criticism from both sides. Yet, history has proven him right. His decisions, though contentious, were pivotal in shaping modern India. His career is a testament to his conviction — a reminder that true leadership, often misunderstood, is vindicated by time. History will indeed be kinder to him than the media or Opposition ever were.

Dr. Manmohan Singh will remain a true maestro of Parliament — a leader who exemplified integrity, intellect, and unwavering dedication to democracy’s ideals.

Ravindra Garimella is former joint secretary, legislation, Lok Sabha Secretariat, and adviser on parliamentary matters and Priyank Nagpal is former legislative assistant to a Member of Parliament. The views expressed are personal