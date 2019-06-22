Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, her response wins over internet. Watch video

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is winning hearts as a video showing her airport entry is going viral online. The video that has surfaced online, shows Deepika entering the Mumbai airport as the security personnel asks for her ID. Without hesitating or throwing any starry tantrums, Deepika simply asks “Do you want it?” and reaches out to dig it out from her handbag without waiting for him to answer.

Several social media users came out in support of Deepika’s positive attitude. “I like how she was ready to show her ID. Respect,” wrote one user on Instagram, whole another commented: “Well done both. The security personnel and Ms. Padukone.

The actress, who has wrapped up shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in 83 for the first time after their wedding.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 18:25 IST