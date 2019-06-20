Grazia Millennial Award 2019: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday stun at the red carpet, win awards. See pics
Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday win awards at the Grazia Millenial Awards 2019. Here’s a complete list of the winners. See pics.bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:36 IST
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte, Shobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal, young stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, were at their stylish best as they walked the red carpet at the Grazia Millenial awards 2019 in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Deepika graced the red carpet in a green dress. She received the Millennial of the Year award at the function.
Janhvi, who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat – Dhadak, was spotted at the event in a ravishing pink pantsuit which she paired with a bold pink lipstick. She left her hair open in soft curls. Janhvi was at the event to receive her award – Rising Star of the Year.
Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya, who recently made her debut with Student of The Year 2, also bagged the Next Gen Star of the Year award. She attended the function wearing a grey dress.
Here’s a complete list of all the winners:
Rising Star of the Year: Janhvi Kapoor.
Millennial of the Year: Deepika Padukone
Honorary Millennial of the Year: Karan Johar
Next Gen Star of the Year: Ananya Panday
Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year: Masaba Gupta
Designer of the Year: Ruchika Sachdeva
Ages Ahead Performer of the Year : Vicky Kaushal
Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Female): Shobhita Dhulipala
Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi
F21 Disrupter of the Year: Radhika Apte
Mould Breaker of the Year: Pooja Dhingra
Model of the Year: Anjali Lama
Fashion Eco-warrior of the Year: Gautam Vazirani
Digital Influencer of the Year: Kusha Kapila
