Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff worked with three Hollywood action directors for War

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have reportedly worked with four different, acclaimed action directors from Hollywood for their film, War. A DNA report claimed Paul Jennings, Franz Spilhaus, SeaYoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh were roped in to work on the film that is directed by Siddharth Anand.

The report quoted the filmmaker as saying, “When we have Hrithik taking on Tiger, the promise of the film to audiences becomes huge and we wanted to deliver the action experience for people to feel the adrenaline rush. We have four of the top action directors from different parts of the world like Paul Jennings, Franz Spilhaus, SeaYoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh — all specialists in creating a different type of spectacle, choreographing breath-taking, never-seen-before action stunts. The two actors will be seen fighting each other on land, ocean, ice and even air! We will be disclosing all these big action moments strategically to audiences.”

While Paul has worked in Hollywood films like Dwayne Johnson’s San Andreas, Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight, and the series Game of Thrones; SeaYoung is known for designing hand-to-hand combats in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Pokemon XY and Snowpiercer. Franz has choreographed films like Denzel Washington starrer Safe House. Bollywood action director Parvez has worked with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in Tiger Zinda Hai and Kesari, respectively.

Hrithik and Tiger have shot an adrenaline-pumping car action sequence on ice in Finland for the film. “We were clear from the start that we want to give the Indian audience action they have never seen before. Our film has a huge car sequence that sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping action stunt that has been entirely shot on ice. We shot this in Finland, which is in the Arctic circle and we were informed by our production team that we were the first ever film in the world to shoot an action sequence of this scale in the Arctic,” director Siddharth Anand said about the fight sequence in an interview to IANS.

War is an action entertainer which will see Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a ferocious showdown. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is slated to hit theatres on October 2.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 15:30 IST