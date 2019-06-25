Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani reportedly end relationship

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have broken up, without ever having confirmed their relationship publicly. A Pinkvilla report quotes a source as saying that things weren’t going well between them for the past few weeks, despite their regular public appearances together.

The source said, “Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming.”

In the last few weeks alone, Tiger and Disha were spotted at their favourite Mumbai restaurant for a meal, after which Tiger was seen resting a protective arm around her as they were mobbed by fans outside. Tiger had even shared a dance video of himself and Disha on her birthday, on June 13.

The source continued, “They haven’t ever admitted to being together. What will they discuss their break up for? They have the same group of friends and are still close to each other. The only difference is that they aren’t romantically in love anymore.”

Disha was frequently spotted with Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, as well. The actors had worked together in the film Baaghi 2, and the music video Befikra. Disha was most recently seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Tiger, meanwhile, starred in Student of the Year 2.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at the Ambani bash.

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at the launch of Pepsi's 2019 anthem 'Har Ghoont Mein Swag'. ( IANS )

Indian Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff (L), Disha Patani (C) and producer Sajid Nadiadwala (R) attend the premiere of Hindi film Bharat in Mumbai on June 4, 2019. ( AFP )

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani seen at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. ( IANS )

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:10 IST