Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani reportedly end relationship
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have reportedly ended their relationship. The actors are appeared together in the film Baaghi 2 and were frequently spotted together in public.bollywood Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:11 IST
Hindustan Times
Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have broken up, without ever having confirmed their relationship publicly. A Pinkvilla report quotes a source as saying that things weren’t going well between them for the past few weeks, despite their regular public appearances together.
The source said, “Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming.”
In the last few weeks alone, Tiger and Disha were spotted at their favourite Mumbai restaurant for a meal, after which Tiger was seen resting a protective arm around her as they were mobbed by fans outside. Tiger had even shared a dance video of himself and Disha on her birthday, on June 13.
The source continued, “They haven’t ever admitted to being together. What will they discuss their break up for? They have the same group of friends and are still close to each other. The only difference is that they aren’t romantically in love anymore.”
Disha was frequently spotted with Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, as well. The actors had worked together in the film Baaghi 2, and the music video Befikra. Disha was most recently seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Tiger, meanwhile, starred in Student of the Year 2.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in Mumbai
View this post on Instagram
#TigerShroff and #DishaPatani officially BREAK UP; read details Romantic relations in Bollywood can change with every passing day. While many actors from the younger generation are discussed for their link-ups and affairs, one of the quietest of the lot has to be Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. The couple has been dating for over three years now but they have never admitted to being in a relationship. Despite their several public appearances and Bastian dates, Tiger and Disha have never confirmed or denied to being together. But close friends and industry insiders are aware of what's brewing between the two lovebirds off late. Our source who is a common friend to both the actors reveal, "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call of their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming." While there were reports about Disha's growing closeness to Young politician , we hear it's not the reason behind their split. "They have had differences for the longest time. But they would keep sorting it out because they wanted to be with each other. Now, they have realised that they are better off as friends than lovers. It was an amicable break-up and Tiger-Disha continue to be friends even post their decision," adds another source very close to the duo. In fact, the two were spotted having dinner last night at their favourite restaurant. When we prodded our source on that, the person told us, "They are mature enough to handle this. But the reality is that they are no more a couple. Can't two friends hang out together?" Will they come out in the open and address it? Most likely not. The friend reasons, "They haven't ever admitted to being together. What will they discuss their break up for? They have the same group of friends and are still close to each other. The only difference is that they aren't romantically in love anymore."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:10 IST