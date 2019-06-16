Tiger Shroff turns protective as fans mob Disha Patani, see pics

Actor Tiger Shroff was spotted at the restaurant Bastian in Mumbai on Sunday, along with his rumoured girlfriend, actor Disha Patani. In the pictures shared online, Tiger looks quite protective of her. While Disha wore a green dress for the outing, Tiger sported a causal look in a grey T-shirt and denims.

The pictures show Tiger with a protective arm around Disha as they brave the crowd outside the restaurant. They were making their way to the car when a group of fans mobbed the actors on the road. Tiger came to Disha’s rescue, ensuring she reaches the car safely.

Tiger and Disha have appeared together in a music video, titled Befikra, and the film Baaghi 2.

Actor Ananya Panday, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, was also spotted at the same restaurant. She wore a yellow dress for the outing. Ananya is currently working on a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, which will also star Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ananya Panday spotted outside Bastian. ( Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted in a red tracksuit in the city. Karan will soon start working on his ambitious period film, Takht.

Karan Johar spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport Sunday morning in a white salwar suit. She had her hair open and completed the look with large earrings. After making her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat, titles Dhadak, Janhvi is currently working on the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Janhvi spotted at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari were also spotted in the city.

Aditi Rao, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Sanon and Tara Sutaria pose for shutterbugs. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 17:14 IST