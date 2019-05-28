Disha Patani says Tiger Shroff wants to ‘take it slow’, but she wants to be ‘more than just great friends’. Details inside

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who often are spotted on lunch and dinner dates together, are rumoured to be a couple. However, Tiger has always called her a ‘great friend’ but looks like Disha is more than keen to go beyond friendship.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Disha recently spoke about her equation with Tiger. She expressed, in no uncertain terms, that she wants to take their relationship beyond friendship. She said: “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?”

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani seen at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai on May 26, 2019. ( IANS )

Also read: Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan’s funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai pay last respects. See pics

Continuing, Disha added: “He’s too slow. Someone has to break the ice and speak up. He is a great friend but I want things to get a little more than being just great friends. I’m trying my best to impress him but he’s just not agreeing.”

Disha was responding to an earlier statement given by Tiger to Pinkvilla, in the midst of Student of the Year 2 promotions, in which he had reportedly said: “Disha is a great friend. I want to take it slow with Disha... slow motion mein.”

Tiger, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2, speaking on the constant scrutiny of his private life, told IANS, “It is a part and parcel. You cannot do anything about running away from that. Everything comes for a price and it is not a big price to pay. Everybody is doing their job... I feel blessed being under the microscope.”

Disha will be seen opposite Salman in Bharat on Eid this June.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 28, 2019 10:49 IST