Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani spotted at brunch with Ananya Panday. See pics

Actors and rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday. They were joined by Tiger’s co-star from Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday. She was accompanied by her friend Shanaya Kapoor.

They posed together for photos with photographer Daboo Ratnani and his family. He shared the pictures on Instagram. Ananya was seen in a maroon polka-dotted shirt and white shorts while Shanaya was seen in a brown off-shoulder dress. Disha was seen in a pink floral dress while Tiger was seen in a khaki green T-shirt and beige pants.

Disha recently talked about her rumoured relationship with Tiger in an interview. “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice,” she said.

Also spotted out and about Mumbai were actors and friends Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Oberoi. They were seen leaving a salon together. Sonali was seen in an all-black outfit while Gayatri was seen in a white top and yellow pants.

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen promoting their upcoming film Bharat. Katrina was seen in an orange saree while Salman wore his usual black T-shirt and grey pants. Ranbir Kapoor was seen playing a game of football in Mumbai. He was earlier spotted at a movie studio, dodging the cameras of his fans. See their pics here:

First Published: May 26, 2019 18:53 IST