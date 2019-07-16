Guru Purnima 2019: Hrithik Roshan visits Anand Kumar in Patna as Super 30 earns Rs 57 crore

Actor Hrithik Roshan visited Patna to meet Anand Kumar on Guru Purnima on Tuesday. Hrithik and Anand are currently on a high as the actor’s film on the latter’s life, Super 30, is being widely praised and is also keeping he cash registers ringing.

Anand, a Bihar mathematician, is famous for his initiative, Super 30,wherein he coaches 30 underprivileged students for IIT JEE. He has a brilliant track record with the students and even pays for their expenses during the coaching. Sharing pictures with Hrithik, Anand tweeted, “The pious land of Gautam Buddh, Mahavir and Chanakya welcomes you Hrithikji today on Guru Purnima. #super30.”

The pious land of Gautam Buddh, Mahavir and Chanakya welcomes you Hrithikji today on Guru Purnima. #super30 pic.twitter.com/FhvpCl6Fak — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 16, 2019

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 has already earned Rs 50.76 crore in three days of its release on July 12. The film had an excellent opening on Friday and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ““#Super30 has an excellent weekend... Performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities, while mass circuits also saw a healthy trend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 50.76 cr. India biz.” The film earned an estimated Rs 7 crore on Monday.

#Super30 is steady at multiplexes of urban centers [Day 4], which is driving its biz... Mass circuits remain ordinary/weak... Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr. Total: ₹ 57.68 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2019

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced that Super 30 will be tax free in the state, starting Tuesday. Sharing the news with fans, Hrithik tweeted, “This is amazing Anand Sir thank you CM @NitishKumar ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi ji for this.”

Hrithik also said in a statement, “We are going to Patna on a very special day — Guru Purnima. I am extremely excited and looking forward to the visit.”

A source also told DNA, “Guru Purnima is a big day for teachers as all the students meet their teachers. Hrithik expressed his wish to meet the students on the auspicious day, as it will be celebrated at Anand’s house. He will meet all the students of the mathematical genius, and spend the day having lunch with him, his family and pupils. The actor lived that life while shooting the film and wants to relive those memories. Visiting Patna is also his way of paying a tribute to the teachers.”

This is amazing Anand Sir 😊 thank you CM @NitishKumar ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi ji for this. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/MwKt0EFSUV pic.twitter.com/zyPAeStPnU — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 15, 2019

