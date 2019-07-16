Khandani Shafakhana song Dil Jaaniye: Sonakshi Sinha romances her ‘lemon hero’ in a melodious number. Watch

After dropping an upbeat track, makers of Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana are back with another song, Dil Jaaniye, which is sure to make the monsoons more romantic. The song also features lemon hero Priyansh Jora

Shot in crowded streets, the song begins with Sonakshi gazing at Priyansh as he juggles lemons until he notices her eyes fixed on him.The slow-paced melodious track follows the beautiful bond developing between the two as they steal some moments together. Sonakshi, who is seen as a cheerful, bubbly girl in most of the trailer is rather calm and composed in this song.

Sharing the song, Sonakshi tweeted, “Monsoon mein hoga thoda aur romantic with #DilJaaniye and Lemon hero @Priyanshujora ❤ Song out now! Check it out here http://bit.ly/DilJaaniye_KS and let me know what you think!!!”

Monsoon mein माहौल hoga thoda aur romantic with #DilJaaniye and Lemon hero @Priyanshujora ❤ Song out now! Check it out here https://t.co/8GnI5A3nI2 and let me know what you think!!! pic.twitter.com/Ij2r1DNgq1 — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 16, 2019

Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, the romantic number is sure to leave you soothed anytime.The mellifluous lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed with Payal Dev composing the music.The film will hit the big screens on August 2 and is a quirky take on the taboo around sexual disorders featuring the Dabangg actor taking over her uncle’s Sex Clinic after his demise.

Shilpi Dasgupta has directed the film while Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain have produced it.Expressing admiration for her character, Sonakshi even changed her Twitter profile name to Baby Bedi, the character she is essaying in the film.

The film comes after Sonakshi’s April release Kalank where she was seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.She is will reprise her role as Rajjo for Dabangg 3, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

