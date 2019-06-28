Khandaani Shafakhana song Koka: Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah burn the floor in this dance number

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha revealed a peppy new track from her upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana, Koka on Friday, and the song is sure to turn into a party anthem within no time. Set in a palace, the two-minute fifty-three-second song starts with the Dabangg girl showing off her Koka (nose pin) in a stunning yellow Punjabi attire.

Badshah, too, joins Sonakshi in the peppy number, dressed in a long maroon kurta paired with a glittery black coat.The upbeat song has been sung by Jasbir Jassi, Badshah, and Dhvani Bhanushali and penned by Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D. It also features Varun Sharma.

The flick, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on July 26, will now be out on August 2.The trailer of the film features the lead actor confronting society on the topics of sex and related disorders.Shilpi Dasgupta is directing while Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain are producing the film.

Also Read:Salman Khan to play 20-year-old in Dabangg 3, to romance a woman other than Sonakshi Sinha

Expressing admiration for her character, Sonakshi even changed her Twitter profile name to Baby Bedi, the character she is essaying in the film.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 14:09 IST