Khandaani Shafakhana poster: Sonakshi Sinha is Baby Bedi, says the more she will talk, the more embarrassed people will be

The first poster of actor Sonakshi Sinha’s next film, Khandaani Shafakhana is out and shows her standing amid several men hiding their faces. Rapper Badshah can also be seen hiding his face with a magazine on the poster.

The poster introduces her as Baby bedi and goes with the tagline - one of her dialogues in the film - “Main jitna bolungi, logon ko utni hi sharam aani hai (The more I speak, the more embarrassed people will feel).” Sonakshi will be seen working at a sex clinic in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur in the film.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaani Shafakhana poster.

She plays a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any length to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams.

The film also stars Annu Kapoor as her boss and Varun Sharma in a pivotal role. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana is scheduled to release on July 26. The trailer of the film will be out in by week end.

Sonakshi had earlier announced the title of the film on Twitter and wrote, “Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? Picture ka naam mil gaya. I’m thrilled to announce my film ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’...Releasing on July 26.”

Talking about her role in the film, Sonakshi had earlier told IANS: “I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions.”

Apart from Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi is reprising the role of Rajjo in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. She also stars in Mission Mangal, featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

