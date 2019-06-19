Bharat box office day 14: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s film finally crosses Rs 200 crore mark, slower than Tiger Zinda Hai

Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has finally crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, fourteen days after its release. The Ali Abbas Zafar film had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its first week itself but slowed down in its second week.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office collections on Twitter. “#Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses Rs 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits... [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: Rs 201.86 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

He added, “#Bharat biz at a glance...Week 1: Rs 180.05 cr [extended Week 1 of 9 days] Week 2: Rs 21.81 cr [till Tue] Total: Rs 201.86 cr India biz. HIT.”

The film has, however, taken more time to achieve the feat as compared to his earlier hit films — Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Both the films were directed by the same filmmaker — Ali Abbas Zafar, and had crossed Rs 200 crore in their first week. While they crossed the Rs 100 mark on their third day, Bharat entered the Rs 100 crore club on day 4.

The film revolves Salman’s character’s journey from the time of the Partition of India in 1947 to 2010. While Disha Patani plays his love interest named Radha in his younger days, Katrina Kaif plays the female lead named Kumud Raina in later part of the film. The film also stars Jackie Shroff as Salman’s father, Sonali Kulkarni as his mother and Sunil Grover as his friend.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 16:40 IST