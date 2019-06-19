Salman Khan’s latest workout video, pics have a guest appearance by his best friend, a riddle

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has shared a latest sneak peek into his gym and workout session, leaving fans in awe of his 53-year-old but perfect physique. Sharing the video, Salman wrote on Instagram, “It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too . . Being strong equipment now installed in over 100 gyms in last 2 months @beingstrongindia @jeraifitnessindia.”

As the video opens showing Salman stretching his legs with a man’s help, a dog - Todo - walks in. Salman talks to the dog as he continues his stretching. He later says, “Being strong and trying to be flexible as well.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s sister says she supports Kangana Ranaut all through

He also shared another picture where he is flaunting his muscles but the caption is nothing about his body. Salman captioned it, “Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can u guess pls?”

Earlier, Salman had shard a video where his security guards were sitting on the machine that he is using to do leg-press. Sharing it, Salman wrote: “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha.” During the Bharat promotions, Salman reportedly slapped a security guard when he allegedly misbehaved with one of his fans. The video later went viral.

Salman’s latest outing, Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover, had a grand opening on Eid (June 6) but the collections for the film have been sliding. The film struggled to go past the Rs 200 crore mark.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 10:14 IST