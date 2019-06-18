Salman Khan’s Bharat yet to enter Rs 200 Cr club: Here’s how it stacks up against the actor’s past superhits

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s big Eid release Bharat slowed down during its second week and is comparatively moving slower than their last big hit, Tiger Zinda Hai. Unlike Salman’s previous blockbusters which achieved the mean feat much faster, Bharat is still a few crores away from entering the coveted Rs 200 crore club.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, Bharat collected just Rs 2.50 crore on its second Monday. It collected just Rs 5.75 crore on Sunday that saw the audience hooked to the ICC World Cup’s India vs Pakistan match. The film now stands at a collection of around 186 crore at the domestic box office. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also stars Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff in prominent roles.

Salman’s fastest films to cross the Rs 200 crore mark are his 2017 film Sultan and 2018 film Tiger Zinda Hai. Both the films, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its first three days and went past the Rs 200 crore mark in its first week (day 7). While Salman and co-star Anushka Sharma played wrestlers in Sultan, he starred alongside Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger. Sultan went beyond the Rs 300 crore mark in five weeks whereas Tiger Zinda Hai crossed Rs 300 mark in the mid of its third week.

Salman’s 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is said to be one of his best films so far. It crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on day 9 and crossed Rs 300 by the end of three weeks. “The Kabir Khan directorial, which collected Rs.197.77 crore till Friday, minted Rs.20.05 crore (India), taking the cumulative total to Rs.217.82 crore,” the film’s spokesperson had said in a statement. Like Bharat, this too touched upon the subject of India-Pakistan relationship. It starred Kareena Kapoor as the female lead and brought instant fame to child actor Harshaali Malhotra, who played the verbally challenged Pakistani girl Munni in the film. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Salman Khan’s 2014 film Kick crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its fifth day and went on to cross the Rs 200 crore on day 11. Starring Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead and Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

Even his 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in two weeks. It had collected over Rs 100 crore in three days. The film was a royal love story and starred Sonam Kapoor as the female lead. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhaskar and Armaan Kohli also played important roles in the film.

(Domestic box office collections sourced from BollywoodHungama.com)

