Salman Khan makes security team sit on machine as he does leg press, says they’ve ‘realised how secure they are with me’

Actor Salman Khan’s Bharat has met with moderate success in comparison to his previous films. The actor, however, is back to business, going about his routine. In new videos shared by the actor, he can be seen exercising and spending time with family.

In a new video shared by him, the actor is doing leg-press exercise but with a twist. Two guards from his security can be seen seated on top of the machine, adding to the weight. Sharing it, Salman wrote: “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha.” This is particularly noteworthy after a video of him slapping a security guard went viral during Bharat promotions; the security personnel had allegedly misbehaved with one of the actor’s fans.

In another video, Salman seems to have revisited his childhood as he spent time with Yohan Khan, son of his brother Sohail, and Sunil Grover’s son, Mohan. In it, the two can be seen jumping onto bean bags. At one point, in the clip, Salman jumps solo into the ballooning bean bags. Sharing it, he wrote: “Flying jets yohan khan, mohan grover and mr bean bag Being children again..” The clip is in slow motion even as the song ‘Slow Motion’ from Bharat plays in the background.

On June 17, wishing his nephew Yohan on his birthday, Salman had shared another video, where he catches a ‘flying Yohan’ who bounces off a bean bag, as his father Sohail jumps on it from the far end of it. Sharing it, Salman had written: “Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high.”

Bharat, which stars Salman, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover, got off to a spectacular star on Eid (June 6) but in the second week of its run, began to falter. After 10 days, the film was struggling to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 11:52 IST