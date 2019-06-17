Salman Khan wishes nephew Yohan a happy birthday with a funny video, says ‘don’t fly too high’. Watch

Actor Salman Khan has wished a happy birthday to nephew Yohan, the younger son of brother Sohail Khan, by sharing a funny video with an even funnier caption.

Salman shared a video of them having fun with a bean bag. It shows Sohail sitting on one side of the bean bag with a big thud, which makes his son Yohan fly from the other side, where uncle Salman is ready to catch him safely in his arms. Salman captioned the video, “Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high.”

Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high pic.twitter.com/UNQqtQY4dk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2019

Sohail is married to Seema Khan and has two sons: Nirvaan and Yohan. He had hosted a house party a day before, which saw several members of the Khan family in attendance, along with a few friends. Salman had arrived for the party with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Arbaaz was accompanied by girlfriend Georgia Andriani. Arbaaz’s son Arhaan and parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma were also spotted at the bash.

Among others who attended the party were Sunil Grover with his son, Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Rayaan and Azaan, Aftab Shivdasani, Daisy Shah and Chunky Panday.

Salman and Sohail have worked together in quite a few films. Their last film together, Tubelight, failed to impress the audience.

Salman’s latest film Bharat released on Eid and has already collected Rs 184 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. He is currently working on Dabangg 3, slated for release later this year. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, opposite Alia Bhatt, lined up for release next year.

