Salman Khan arrives with Iulia Vantur at Sohail’s party, Arbaaz Khan comes with girlfriend Georgia. See pics

Actor Salman Khan’s brother, Sohail Khan, on Sunday organised a lavish house party, which was attended by several members of their family. Pictures of guests arriving to the bash have been shared online.

Salman arrived in the same car with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. His brother, Arbaaz Khan, arrived with his girlfriend, Georgia Andriani. Their father, Salim Khan, was also spotted at the party, as was his wife, Helen, and Salman’s mother, Salma Khan.

Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan Khan, was also seen at the party, but he arrived separately. Other pictures showed him sitting on the front steps, playing on his phone. Arbaaz was previously married to actor and TV personality Malaika Arora. He confirmed his relationship to Georgia during an appearance on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show. He said, “If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating.”

Other guests include Salman’s Bharat co-star Sunil Grover, his Race 3 co-star Daisy Shah, Amrita Arora, Aftab Shivdasani, Chunky Pandey and his Salman’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.

Salman was most recently seen on screen in the epic drama Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office, and has flown past the Rs 250 crore mark internationally.

Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff, among others, and is Salman’s 14th film in a row to have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. It also registered the biggest opening day figures of the actor’s career, with a haul of over Rs 42 crore on Wednesday, June 5.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 10:05 IST