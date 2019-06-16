Salman Khan calls Salim Khan the coolest dad on Father’s Day: ‘He does pilates, yoga and a bit of weight training too’

Actor Salman Khan, who played a 70-year-old man in his latest outing Bharat, has said he wanted to look like his father and Bollywood writer Salim Khan when he is as old as him. He said his dad does pilates and weight training even at his age.

Speaking to DNA in an interview, Salman said, “I feel I should look like him when I get to that age,” adding, “he walks three rounds of Bandra Bandstand, does Pilates, yoga and a bit of weight training too.”

Calling Salim ‘the coolest dad’, Salman further said, “He is interested in things around him and he’s in with the times. He talks to us at our wavelength and converses with my nephews as if he is their age. He has really adapted well, but then, he is the coolest dad there is.”

Also read: Father’s Day 2019: What Bollywood’s coolest dads say about their kids

Salman also revealed his father’s reaction to the Ali Abbas Zafar film. “So jao, picture hit hai (Be at ease and sleep, your film is a hit),” Salim told the actor. Salman also said Salim does not offer compliments to him. “Only once or twice he’s said, ‘Acha kaam kiya hai’,” he said. Bharat was reportedly trimmed down by 25 minutes after Salim Khan suggested the cuts and said that the original version okayed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was too long.

Salman’s Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif in lead role, hit theatres on Eid, June 5. The film had a grand opening and made it to the top Bollywood opener of 2019 with a collection of Rs 42.30 crore. The film had held well at the box office despite the ongoing cricket World Cup 2019 and has collected Rs 182 crore at the domestic ticket windows.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 12:16 IST