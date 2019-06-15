Bharat box office day 10: Salman Khan’s film crawls towards Rs 200 cr mark, earns Rs 3.75 cr on second Friday

Actor Salman Khan’s latest release Bharat may have been declared a hit just a week since its release, but it is still struggling to touch the Rs 200 crore mark. The film, which released on Eid, June 5, has made Rs 182 crore at the box office in 10 days.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film collected another Rs 3.75 crore on its second Friday. The report added that the film’s collections have been helped by the lack of competition from other films. The film might do even better on Saturday but its prospects on Sunday do not look so good. The film maybe negatively affected by the ICC cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which became Salman’s highest opener, raked in Rs 42.30 on its first day. The earnings dipped on subsequent days with cash registers making Rs 31 crore on Thursday, Rs 22.20 on Friday and Rs 26.70 on Saturday, adding up to Rs 122.20. It managed to cross the Rs 150 crore mark after minting Rs 27.29 crore on Sunday. The film needs to score more at the box office during the weekdays for it to become the second highest grosser of 2019, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Adarsh had earlier said the film got off to a thunderous start because of the festival and it maintained its consistency over the weekend as well. The film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni, and is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 16:06 IST