Sania Mirza slams actor Veena Malik’s accusations about her son, adds ‘I am not Pak team’s dietician, teacher or mother’

Fans of the Pakistan cricket team have strongly criticised the squad’s performance in the recent World Cup match against India. And now, the spat has extended to Pakistani actor Veena Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Veena, reacting to a now deleted fan video which showed Sania, Shoaib and a few Pakistani cricketers enjoying a hookah, questioned Sania’s parenting. “Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn’t it hazardious?”

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Veena was reacting to Sania’s original tweet against the person who’d shared the video. Sania had reprimanded the fan for invading their privacy, and had written, “That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time.”

😂That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time😂 https://t.co/51gnkMWUYu — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 15, 2019

Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Imam ul Haq & Wahab Riaz seen at a Shisha bar at 2am on Wilmslow Road hours before #IndiavsPakistan match.@TheRealPCB Is this why the team didn’t perform properly? #CWC19 #IndvsPak #Manchester pic.twitter.com/gBbZVj9Sij — Ali Javed (@AliJaved24) June 17, 2019

Shoaib Malik of the #pakistancricketteam at midnight, hours before the most crucial match of the #CricketWorldCup2019 In Curry Mile In a Shisha cafe. Add the burgers and deserts, no wonder they performed dismally at Old Trafford. They should be ashamed. Every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/Dr8gHWdF9M — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) June 16, 2019

Responding to the Pak actor’s tweet, the tennis player wrote, “Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher to know when they sleep,wake up and eat .. thank you for your concern though .. means a lot.”

The original video showed Sania and Shoaib at the restaurant. They were joined by other Pakistani cricketers such as Wahab Riaz and Imam-ul Haq. Other fan tweets claim that the group was out and about till 2 am, mere hours before the match. Shoaib also reacted to the allegations in a tweet, writing, “Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th.”

When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?!



Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th



Details : https://t.co/Uky8LbgPHJ — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019

Veena was previously involved in a controversy when she tweeted offensive remarks about Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was apprehended and released by Pakistani authorities after his plane crash landed in Pakistan. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 4, and has appeared in several Indian films such as Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai and Gali Gali Mein Chor Hai.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 10:26 IST