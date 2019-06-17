Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur celebrates India’s World Cup win over Pak as dad Saif enjoys match with onscreen daughter Alaia

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently in London, enjoying the English summer and also prepping for the shoots of their respective films, Angrezi Medium and Jawaani Jaaneman. In between all this, Saif did manage to make time to watch the ICC World Cup 2019 India versus Pakistan match at Manchester. Now, pictures of their son Taimur Ali Khan and Saif are all over the internet.

In a cute viral picture, Taimur can be seen smiling at the camera, sporting an Indian cricket team T-shirt. He also salutes for the camera. Saif too had a gala time at Manchester on Sunday, watching a thrilling World Cup match between two arch rivals. Pictures of him standing in the stadium with co-star Alaia Furniturewala too are going viral. Saif and Alaia can be seen wearing Indian team’s familiar blue jersey, as they pose for the camera. Alaia also has the Indian tricolour flag in her hand.

Pictures from Kareena’s and Saif’s summer London holiday have enthralled their fans no end. Just on Saturday, actor Karisma Kapoor had posted a picture with sister Kareena and nephew Taimur. Sharing it, she had written: “Lazy Saturday.” In the picture, Kareena is holding Taimur between her legs as her son digs into a snack from a packet. In an earlier picture posted on Friday, the sisters and their kids including Taimur, Karisma’s kids Samaira and Kiaan were seen posing together by a lake.

Other pictures of Kareena posing with a fan with no makeup on and earlier another no makeup picture from Tuscany have been lapped up by her fans. Another video of Kareena working out, despite being on a holiday, too was appreciated by fans.

