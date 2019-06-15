Alaia Furniturewala leaves for Jawaani Jaaneman shoot. See 10 pics that prove she is all set for Bollywood debut

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala, will make her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman. She shared a note of thanks for her trainers as she left for London where she will begin shooting for the film. In an Instagram post, Alaia put up a picture with her acting and dance trainers, thanking them for their help.

“No amount of thank yous will ever be able to convey how grateful I am to have teachers like you in my life. Right before I leave to shoot my first film, #JawaaniJaaneman, I want to acknowledge the three people that have made this possible and so much more special. Not only have they believed in me fiercely, but they have trained me in acting (@kantritesh) and dance (@dimplekotecha @utkarshc21) with such patience and kindness and persistence that I had no choice but to believe in myself just as fiercely. Thank you for guiding me, listening to me and shaping me, on good days and bad days alike. Thank you for always going over and above what you needed to do, thank you for making me love what I do even more than I already did. Thank you for investing hours of your day, every single day into me. Thank you for being my family through everything. No amount of thanks yous will ever be enough, but THANK YOU for being the most incredible teachers,” she wrote with the picture.

Alaia plays Saif’s daughter in the film and will begin shooting for her part on June 26. Talking about her preparations, she told Mid Day in an interview, “It’s daunting, but it makes every cell in my body dance. I’m one of those who love to over-prepare, and am hence leaving for London a week in advance. I want to get into the skin of my character and study the script better. I’m working with established artistes who I admire, so I’m understandably nervous.”

She also told the tabloid that director Nitin Kakkar has advised her to be on sets and understand things before she begins shooting. “Nitin sir thought it would [be apt] for me to observe things on set before I have to go in front of the camera. My first scene is on June 26. Nitin sir has worked with many new actors, and understands how to put us at ease. He told me to know my script, and my lines, well. All that preparation, he said, will translate into [a better act] when the cameras roll.”

Talking about her involvement in the film, Saif had earlier said, “She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast and I’m looking forward to work with Alaia.”

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 14:05 IST