Kangana Ranaut on Sunaina Roshan: ‘She has been in touch with me, but I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who will soon launch the first trailer of Mental Hai Kya, has said she has always been friends with Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina, adding that she does not want to take advantage of her family dispute. Recently, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel claimed Sunaina continues to call both of them to apologise for not supporting them during the face-off with Hrithik.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Kangana said, “It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down.”

Rangoli had earlier tweeted, “Everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives 5 life lessons as she flaunts ‘sexy, sexy sari’ again: ‘Have nothing to hide’

In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Sunaina said that her family has not been supporting her and that living with her parents has been ‘a living hell’.

She had also dismissed speculation that she is suffering from bipolar disorder while accepting she underwent therapy for alcohol addiction.

In the interview, Kangana also said people are ganging up against her. Asked about Manikarnika co-stars Sonu Sood and Mishti Chakravarty speaking against her, Kangana alleged that situations were manipulated to force people to speak against her. She told the tabloid, “Mishti said she was asked to speak up, but who is making her speak? It’s all about ganging up against me. Sonu and I share a personal trainer. Again, situations were manipulated to force people to speak against me. Some trade experts were forced to show our film’s collections as half of the actual numbers. All the people who pretend that they don’t have PRs send the maximum number of mails against others. One smear campaign was started by Karan Johar’s gang against me by paying reviewers. When I talk about it, people think I sound like a loony character, but what option am I left with?”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor confirms he is returning to India in August, says ‘I have recovered well and feeling fine’

ALSO WATCH | Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut stuns in a white Michael Cinco gown

Reacting to allegations that he stepped out of Manikarnika because he was not ready to work with a woman director, Sonu had earlier called the allegations ridiculous and said, “The gender of the director is not the issue. Competence is. Let’s not confuse the two. I’ve worked with Farah Khan who’s a competent woman director and Farah and I had a great professional equation and we are still best of friends.”

Kangana also talked about another controversy that surrounded her directorial debut. A video showing Kangana on a wooden horse from the sets went viral amidst frequent claims by her team that she had been practising horse riding for the movie. “I know who released that video. Two other actors of the nepotism gang were also learning horse-riding at the same place as me. They practised for one day and got so sore that they didn’t return. I was galloping and doing all sorts of stunts. The wooden horse was only used for close-up shots. Just because they cannot ride a horse they got jealous of me and released the video. I rode a horse in Rangoon too, it’s not new for me,” she said.

Asked about her sister Rangoli Chandel and her social media presence, the actor said, “I don’t sit on her head and tell her what she should say. She is her own person and she has quietly observed all these industry people. Being an ostrich, keeping our eyes shut, has not helped us at all. So now she is completely at it.”

Kangana also claimed she will never be on social media and explaining her reasons she said, “There are so many problematic things in the world and I’m a very conscious person, I’m very aware. I don’t want to be on social media and be bothered about problematic things that social media doesn’t provide solutions for. I can’t invest so much time on something that doesn’t deal with an issue. Rangoli says that people have taken advantage of my absence on the social media. She says that though I have helped people build hospitals and gifted a Rs 2.5 crore flat to my yoga teacher, nobody knows about these things as I don’t talk about it. Sometimes she makes videos of me to share online. I find it funny, but she feels it’s important. In my past relationships I never made videos and even that went against me... Today, everything must be proved with photos and videos. How do I become a person who records and documents everything, so no one questions me tomorrow? I can’t live like that, it’s strange.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 11:37 IST