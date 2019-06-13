Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina is calling Kangana Ranaut to apologise, claims Rangoli Chandel

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday shared a series of tweets in which she shared information about her house that she is building in Kullu with help from her sister. However, the tweets soon took a detour as she began talking about Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina.

“Ajay and I are building our house in Kullu, I simply asked Kangana for some design suggestions, here she is designing everything from a scratch, sometimes calls me at 2am bursting with idea and excitement, everyday I get hundreds of reference pictures,” the tweet read. In another tweet, Rangoli wrote, “For our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday.”

(Contd)....for our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday 💕 pic.twitter.com/JO4Pfy6wEr — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.... (contd) https://t.co/Ty2HwG7XLj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

(Contd)..when Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina says family isn’t supporting her, she is in a ‘living hell’

The tweet series took an ugly turn after a user pointed out that this is common amongst siblings and there was nothing new in it. “Arey yaar everyone love their brothers and sisters and want to do for them whatever capacity they have! What’s new in it?,” the comment read.

Responding to the tweet, Rangoli brought in the mention of Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina, “Don’t act too smart. Everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.”

In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Sunaina said that her family has not been supporting her and that living with her parents has been ‘a living hell’.

Do I look critically ill ..... pic.twitter.com/zI1kJJQsMy — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 10, 2019

“When Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming,” Rangoli went on to write. “Day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings,” Rangoli lashed out.

Sunaina was reported to be ill and suffering from bipolar disorder. Strongly dismissing the reports, Sunaina shared an image of her on Twitter, where she looked totally fine and wrote, “Do I look critically ill?”

“I (have never) suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. I have been maintaining my diet and lost a lot of weight but otherwise, I am physically and mentally completely fine. I wouldn’t have stayed at a hotel these last few days if I wasn’t okay,” she told Pinkvilla. However, she added that her family hasn’t checked on her since the reports broke out.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 11:23 IST