Kareena Kapoor enjoys a lazy day with sister Karisma Kapoor, son Taimur in a London park. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor took out some time to bond with her sister Karisma Kapoor, while on a vacation in London. The sisters spent quality time together at a park with their kids.

Karisma shared a picture on Instagram on Saturday which showed her and Kareena chilling on loungers with big cups of coffee in their hands. Kareena appears to have trapped her son Taimur between her legs but he is too busy munching on some snacks. He also gave the camera a cheeky expression by sticking his tongue out. “Lazy saturday... #holidays,” Karisma captioned the picture.

Kareena is seen in a white T-shirt and blue pants with a black leather jacket and pink sneakers to complete the look. Karisma wore a green pant suit over a black shirt and Taimur was seen in a blue hoodie, black pants and no shoes. Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan is also on vacation with his family but was nowhere to be seen in the picture.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives 5 life lessons as she flaunts ‘sexy, sexy sari’ again: ‘Have nothing to hide’

Karisma had shared more pictures of Kareena and their kids on Instagram on Friday. One picture showed the whole family posing next to a lake. Karisma’s son Kiaan was seen enjoying an ice cream while her daughter Samaira was seen holding onto Taimur.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur were earlier vacationing in Tuscany. Their family pictures from the holiday were shared by Kareena’s stylish Poonam Damania.

Kareena will soon is make her television debut as a judge on reality show Dance India Dance - Battle of the Champions. Talking about the show, she said she always thinks from her heart and that she does not differentiate among mediums when it comes to entertainment.

“I think all my fans out there who know me or have seen me in films for years, are very well aware of the fact that I am taking all my decisions of my career from the heart,” she said, adding, “In fact, I use my heart more than my mind. So, my journey as a dance judge will also be thought out from the heart. I do not think I will be very tough. We have to understand that all the participants who are performing on stage, have reached there after crossing a lot of hurdles. So they need that encouragement and support.”

Kareena recently finished shoot for Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will shoot with actor Irrfan Khan next for his film Angrezi Medium.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 09:53 IST