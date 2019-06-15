Kareena Kapoor poses with sis Karisma and her kids Samaira and Kiaan as she holds son Taimur, see pics

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying in Europe with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Her sister Karisma Kapoor has now joined them in London as she took some time away from the heat back home.

After declaring on Instagram that she is “off and away” for some family time, Karisma shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with sister Kareena, nephew Taimur and her own kids Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur. Sharing the picture, she captioned it simply, “#Love”.

She also shared a picture in which her son Kiaan is walking alongside Taimur, holding his hand.

After enjoying a holiday in Tuscany, Kareena is currently in London with her family and her team has been treating fans with her regular updates and pictures on social media. The family was first seen in Tuscany, surrounded by orange trees and sunlight while more pictures showed them wandering around town and posing for photographs.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur reportedly plan to watch a cricket match during the ongoing World Cup 2019. Team India will next play Pakistan on Sunday.

After wrapping up Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News, Kareena is currently working on Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium in London. While Good News revolves around surrogacy and is directed by Raj Mehta, Angrezi Medium will focus on problems in higher educational system.

Kareena will also feature in Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, Takht in which she will star alongwith Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, among others. The film goes on floors by year end.

