Kareena Kapoor can’t stop won’t stop working out as she vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur. Watch video

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan might be on vacation, but that isn’t stopping her from working out like a pro. A new video shows the actor dressed in an all-black gym look, lifting weights. The video has been shared on Instagram by fan accounts.

Kareena is currently in London with husband Saif, and their son, Taimur Ali Khan. Her team has been posting regular updates from their travels on social media. This started with pictures of the family in Tuscany, surrounded by orange trees and sunlight. Other pictures showed them wandering around town, posing for photographs. These pictures were shared by Kareena’s stylist, Poonam Damania. “Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi’s,” Poonam captioned the pictures.

Poonam also shared several selfies of Kareena, without any makeup. “Sunkissed in Tuscany. Miss you Bebo,” she captioned the posts.

After Tuscany, the family went to London, where it has been reported they will catch a cricket World Cup match. Team India will next play Pakistan on Sunday.

While Saif was last seen in the film Baazaar, he will reprise his role as Inspector Sartaj Singh in the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games. He will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhoot Police. Kareena recently made her television debut as a judge on dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Her upcoming films include Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 18:34 IST