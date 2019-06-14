Kareena Kapoor enjoys the London rain with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. See pics

After spending some sunny days in Tuscany, Kareena Kapoor is back in London with her family. She was spotted in the rain-soaked streets of the city with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.

Kareena’s fanpages shared her pictures on social media on Friday. She was seen in a white T-shirt, black jacket and a pair or blue denims. Saif was also seen in a grey sweatshirt and jeans, carrying Taimur on his shoulders. Check out their pics:

Last week, the couple’s vacation pictures from Tuscany were shared on Instagram by Kareena’s stylist, Poonam Damania. One picture showed Kareena and Saif pose for the camera as she carried Taimur in her arms. Another picture shows the family in a market area and a third one shows Kareena and Saif taking a selfie next to a swimming pool. The family will reportedly catch a match during the ongoing cricket World Cup in England.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira confirms she is dating Mishaal Kirpalani, introduces him on Instagram. See pics

Kareena recently wrapped up shoot for Good News and will now begin shooting for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. She will also make her television debut as the judge of Dance India Dance’s seventh season.

When asked if she is feeling any pressure about how the audience will accept her real-life personality on TV, Kareena told IANS: “I think all my fans out there who know me or have seen me in films for years, are very well aware of the fact that I am taking all my decisions of my career from the heart.

“In fact, I use my heart more than my mind. So, my journey as a dance judge will also be thought out from the heart. I do not think I will be very tough. We have to understand that all the participants who are performing on stage, have reached there after crossing a lot of hurdles. So they need that encouragement and support.” She will judge the show with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 13:39 IST