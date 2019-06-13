Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira confirms she is dating Mishaal Kirpalani, introduces him on Instagram. See pics

A few months ago, pictures of actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and one Mishaal Kirpalani went viral. Their cute and cosy pictures made fans wonder if the two were dating. On Wednesday, Ira put all speculations to rest and confirmed that the two were indeed dating.

Ira (21) hosted an AMA session on her Instagram stories. One user asked her if she was dating anyone and Ira simply posted a picture of her and Mishaal and also tagged him in the post. Rumours of their relationship cropped up with Ira shared a bunch of pictures with Mishaal. The bright pictures showed them sharing a laugh and him kissing her forehead as they sat on a bench. “Hope your Spring Break was sunny and smiley as @mishaalkirpalani’s, which of course, I piled onto,” she captioned the picture.

Soon, more pictures with Mishaal were shared on her Instagram page. He featured in her birthday post, as she gave him a tight hug, and he also shared a special message for Ira on his own page. “Happy birthday babe. You’re simple. You get happy with a birthday post. For my birthday I want to binge watch Netflix together....just about 140 million hours of content,” he wrote in his post. Check out more pictures of the two together:

Ira was also asked about her Bollywood aspirations in the AMAs. She said that while she is not interested in being an actor, she does want to make movies. She added that she wants to also do a bunch of other stuff but hasn’t figured it out yet. She was hosting the AMAs while on a family vacation in Dharamshala.

Ira recently shared a picture of her first tattoo. The black-and-white picture showed her tattoo to read ‘If we won’t, who will?’.

Ira and her elder brother Junaid are from Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta. The couple divorced in 2002. Aamir got married to Kiran Rao in 2005. The 54-year-old actor will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. The film will be penned by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame.

