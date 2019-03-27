Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira posts pic with mystery man, internet wants to know if he’s her boyfriend

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira has shared a bunch of new pictures with a mystery man on Instagram. Tagging one Mishaal Kirpalani, Ira wrote in her post, “Hope your Spring Break was sunny and smiley as @mishaalkirpalani’s, which of course, I piled onto.”

The picture show Ira and Mishaal smiling for the camera, and hugging each other. The post has been geo-tagged to Santa Barbera, California. Several people left comments on Ira’s post, and tried to figure out who Mishaal is. “Boyfriend???” one person asked. “Hey Mishaal, you are so lucky never break her heart,” warned another.

Mishaal’s Instagram bio describes him as an ‘artist, producer and composer.’ Ira has appeared on Mishaal’s timeline as well. A post from January shows the two, who are joined by another friend, posing for a selfie. A June 2017 post shows them at a beach.

On Valentine’s Day, Ira shared several pictures and videos of herself with Mishaal. She captioned the post, “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!!! I guess I have a type. They all sing amazingly and are beautiful people.”

Aamir and Ira are spotted in public more often these days. They posed for photographs together earlier this year. The actor has spoken about Ira’s ambitions. “I’m not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that’s where she would want to go, I don’t know,” he said, according to India Today.

Also read: When Aamir Khan turned up for mahurat shot of Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades. See pic

Ira’s brother, Junaid, also wants to join the film industry, but Aamir has said that he will support his son ‘only if he is deserving’. “I think Junaid wants to be in films,” Aamir said. “He wants to act, he also wants to direct and make a film. I warned him that he has chosen a tough path. He happens to be my son and there will always be comparisons. It’ll be probably tougher for him.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 10:54 IST