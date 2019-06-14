Kareena Kapoor grooves to High Heels in new promo of Dance India Dance as Bosco and Raftaar join her. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her small screen debut in style with the latest season of Dance India Dance and the latest promo of the dance reality show has her grooving to her hit number High Heels. Choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar join her in the small snippet shared online by Zee TV, that will air the seventh season of Dance India Dance.

The promo opens with a Kareena dressed in a red dress, shaking a leg to the tunes of High Heels, a hit song from her film Ki And Ka. Kareena will be a judge on the show, with Raftaar and Bosco.

About her TV debut, Kareena had told IANS, “I am always a performer and in this show, being a judge, I am going to watch it from the other side. This is exciting and that is why I said, ‘Yes, let me try this’.” Dance India Dance will premiere on June 22.

An excited Raftaar had earlier tweeted, “Bosco Martis Sir and Kareena Kapoor ma’am, thank you for making me feel comfortable enough to sit next to you. My dreams have become bigger now. Can’t wait to hear about your experiences and the lessons that will come along with them. I am honoured. Shukriya.”

Earlier, talking about why she did not accept any TV projects till date, Kareena had said, “TV has long shooting hours... they work for 12 hours. I cannot work more than 8 hours after (my son) Taimur’s birth. I am a working mother and I always make sure that I have to reach home before his dinner. That evening time is our time. I will not compromise on that. Thankfully, with the ZEE TV and the Dance India Dance team, we are working out on that nicely. I can start my day early but I have to reach home before Taimur eats dinner.”

