Sara Ali Khan sports green hair as she joins Kartik Aaryan on Love Aaj Kal 2, check out their new looks

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. While several pictures of his different looks are already out, first pictures of Sara Ali Khan from the sets of the film are now online.

Sara was seen with makeup and sported a quirky hairdo - with some of her hair tied in a thin braid and green locks on the sides. She was in a lime green top and denims paired with pointed heels.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been sporting a retro look with moustache, oversized shirts and loose high-waist denims. He was snapped in two different costumes on the sets of the film on Tuesday.

Kartik Aaryan shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2.

Kartik Aaryan on sets of Love Aaj Kal 2.

Kartik had earlier flown to Udaipur for the film shoot.They wrapped up the Rajasthan schedule a few days ago before returning to Mumbai. Pictures of Kartik in a younger avatar were shared from Udaipur. He can be seen in a clean-shaven look, dressed in a school uniform, riding an old-fashioned scooter with his friend riding pillion.

Besides Sara and Kartik, Randeep Hooda is also a part of the film and just wrapped up shooting for his portion. He had earlier worked with Imtiaz on 2014 film Highway. He also shared a heartfelt note on social media about his experience of working with him again. “And it’s a wrap for me for Imtiaz Ali’s next... wonderful reunion after 5 years of the iconic ‘Highway’... An honest experience as always...The joy of work, pushing boundaries... A rediscovery as an artiste, as a person,” he wrote.

The film is a sequel to 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal which starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. It is scheduled to release around Valentine’s Day next year.

