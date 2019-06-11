Have you seen these pics of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria?

Bollywood celebrities began the week on a busy note. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in Varanasi these days. The two met a fan on Tuesday. While Ranbir was dressed in a casual outfit, Alia looked stunning without makeup in a white kurta.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is sporting a retro look these days, was spotted on the sets of a film. He looked much older in a check shirt and loose high-waist denims and also sported a moustache. He is reportedly shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

Debutants Meezaan and Sharmin Segal are promoting their Bollywood debut film, Malaal. They were seen enjoying chuski and walking around barefoot on the Juhu beach. Sharmin is the niece of noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is also the producer of the film. Meezaan is the son of comedian-actor Javed Jaaferi. The film is set in the heartland of Maharashtra and is set to hit theatres on July 5.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are keeping busy with the promotions of their film, Kabir Singh. While Shahid was seen in a white kurta pyjama with a neon pocket design, Kiara was seen in animal print co-ords during the promotions. Shahid plays an alcoholic and a drug addict surgeon in the film. It is scheduled to release on June 21.

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Punjabi film Shadaa is also set to release on the same day. The two were spotted promoting the film in Mumbai. The film revolves around Diljit’s character who is unable to find a perfect match despite several efforts.

Actor Sunny Leone was seen on an outing with husband Daniel Weber in Juhu. The two were twinning in black. The actor had also shared a picture from their dinner date on Instagram with the caption. “When you want to do something new in life , go for it !!! Try it , maybe it works or maybe it fails !!! Either way you tried !!! Cheers to our newest and most creative new venture yet !!! It’s going to be amazing !!!,” she wrote.

Among others spotted out and about in the city were Farah Khan and Sussanne Khan, who were seen at a salon. Janhvi Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen during their pilates session. Meanwhile, Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor was seen at a restaurant.Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria visited filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s office. Bazmee is currently working on his next film, Pagalpanti starring Anil Kapoor and John Abraham. Diana Penty was spotted in a kurta-palazzo in Bandra.

