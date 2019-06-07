Kartik Aaryan sports new look on sets of Love Aaj Kal sequel. See pic

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel alongside Sara Ali Khan. The actor seems to be donning different looks in the film as he was spotted in a new avatar during the shoot of the film recently.

A picture from the sets of the film surfaced online and shows Kartik in a moustache. The clapperboard has ‘Reverse’ written in place of the film title which is yet to be named. The actor seems to be shooting in a crowded area.

Randeep Hooda also stars in the film and has wrapped up shooting for his part. He shared a picture with Imtiaz, with whom he worked in the 2014 film Highway, along with a message.

He wrote, “And it’s a wrap for me for Imtiaz Ali’s next .. a wonderful reunion after 5 years of the iconic #highway .. an honest experience as always.. the joy of work, pushing boundaries.. a rediscovery as an artist, as a person .. gratitude and wishing the whole team a great future ahead @wearewsf Kartik Aaryan SaraAlikhan #AmitRoy #MohitAhlawat .. a special thanks to my team #RenukaPillai who always makes sure I look like the character and has got my back #PanchaliChakraverty Jelly Bean Entertainment.”

Kartik recently shared a picture of himself and Sara as they celebrated Eid together in Mumbai, with their faces covered.Sharing the picture, Kartik simply wrote “Eid Mubarak”.

Earlier, a picture of Kartik driving a scooter in a school dress with his friend riding pillion had surfaced on the web. He looked much younger with a different hairstyle and earstuds. A video of the actor sporting a beard and moustache in Udaipur was also shared online. He was seen walking around in a mall or an airport in the video.

