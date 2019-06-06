Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan hide their faces as they celebrate Eid in Mumbai. See pic

Actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a picture of himself and co-star Sara Ali Khan as they celebrate Eid together in Mumbai, with their faces covered.Sharing the picture, Kartik simply wrote “Eid Mubarak”.

In it, one can see Kartik and Sara hiding their faces with a handkerchief and a dupatta, respectively, as Kartik takes the selfie. While Sara is dressed in a green salwar kameez (the dupatta covers her head), Kartik can be seen in what appears to a white printed shirt.

Also read: Salman Khan slaps security guard for misbehaving with child at Bharat premiere, video shows. Fans have mixed reactions on Twitter

The two, who are co-stars in Imtiaz Ali’s next, have often been spotted together in the past two months. The film’s Delhi and Udiapur schedules were completed in April, while some shooting took place in Mumbai later.

Kartik and Sara have an interesting ‘dating' connection. Sara, making her debut on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, had expressed a desire to go on a date with Kartik. Her dad Saif Ali Khan, who was on the show with Sara, had interjected that she could if Kartik had the money. Later, when Kartik appeared on the show, Karan asked him about Sara’s comments, to which he had blushingly mentioned that he was in the process of putting together the required sum to ask Sara for a date, as Saif had mentioned.

The media had a field day debating about a possible romance, but Sara put matters in perspective in an interview to Vogue magazine. She was asked about her crush on Kartik and she had replied, “If you knew all the thoughts I have but don’t do anything about, I promise we would get over this Kartik Aaryan thing.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 11:11 IST