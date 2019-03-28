Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan finally went on that date. See pics

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan went out on a candle-lit dinner date recently, and pictures from their outing have been shared online. The actors are in Delhi, where they recently announced the conclusion of the first filming schedule of their upcoming film, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The pictures show Sara, wearing a white salwar-kameez and Kartik, wearing a bright jacket, enjoying dinner at a Delhi hotel. Other pictures show them posing for selfies with fans.

Sara had said on an episode of Koffee with Karan that she’d like to go out on a date with Kartik. She was asked about the comment on several interviews. Her father, who was her co-guest on the episode, had jokingly said that Kartik could have her if he has money. “Has he got money? If he has money he can take her,” Saif had said.

Kartik reacted to Sara’s comments and said, “I can just say that I am ready for a coffee date. Sara just needs to tell me the time and place.”

This was before the two were cast in Imtiaz’s film, said to be a sequel to his 2009 romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal, which incidentally starred Saif.

Sara had spoken about wanting to go out on a date with Kartik that her mother, Amrita Singh had to step in. She told Box Office India in an interview, “I have said it everywhere. Itna bhi desparate nahi (I’m not that desperate). Mom said you must wait. So, I am waiting!”

The two were introduced to each other on camera at the recent Lokmat Awards by Sara’s Simmba co-star, Ranveer Singh. Playing cupid, the actor even got them to hold hands, and with a cheeky smile, said, “Glad, you guys have met.” Kartik later told Aaj Tak that he’d first met Sara at a party, where dad Saif was also present.

