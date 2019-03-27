Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film gets title, reveals connection to Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal: report

The title of director Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan has been revealed. According to a report, the film is called Aaj Kal, suggesting that it is indeed connected to Imtiaz’s 2009 romantic film, Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan.

Times of India reports that the makers have finalised the title, and a release date of February 2020, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Love Aaj Kal starred Saif and Deepika Padukone. It had long been rumoured that this film would a sequel, and it was referred to as Love Aaj Kal 2 for months.

Shooting for the Delhi schedule was wrapped recently, and pictures and videos of the wrap party were shared online. They showed the actors celebrating by cutting a cake and popping champagne. Sara and Kartik also greeted gathered fans and posed for pictures.

Another video, in which Sara appears to be embarrassing Kartik by yelling his name, was also shared online. The actors have been making headlines even before they were cast opposite each other in the film; Sara had admitted to having a crush on Kartik in an episode of Koffee with Karan.

The first look of the stars was previously shared online. It shows Sara resting her head on Kartik’s shoulders. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Honoured, grateful and uncontrollably excited to be a part of Imtiaz Ali ‘s next!”

The film also stars Imtiaz’s Highway actor, Randeep Hooda. The filmmaker is coming off the biggest critical disappointment of his career, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer, When Harry Met Sejal. Sara made her film debut with Kedarnath, for which she recently won the best newcomer Filmfare award. She followed it up with the blockbuster Simmba. Kartik delivered a star-making turn in Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. He was recently seen in Luka Chuppi, opposite Kriti Sanon, and will also appear in a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 10:22 IST