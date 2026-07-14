Jon Stewart, Megyn Kelly rip apart Mitch McConnell's ‘little off’ proof of life: ‘How did Lindsey Graham die before…’

Jon Stewart finds it hard to accept that Senator Mitch McConnell's health is as good as he asserts. On Sunday, the office of the Kentucky congressman responded to weeks of speculation regarding his health by publishing a photograph of him in his hospital bed, holding a newspaper that displays the current date. Jon Stewart questioned the authenticity of Senator Mitch McConnell's hospital photo after his office claimed he was recovering from a fall and pneumonia. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

McConnell's statement, released shortly after the unexpected passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham due to an aortic dissection, aimed to clarify the surrounding speculation regarding McConnell's health and to offer further insights into his medical status.

In conjunction with the Senator's "proof-of-life" photograph, McConnell's office issued a statement saying that he was hospitalized following a fall, and that he had also experienced a "mild case of pneumonia."

“You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older,” the statement said. “Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct – I can’t help it."

Also Read: Mitch McConnell update: Laura Loomer doubles down eyebrow-raising claim about senator - Is hospital photo really fake?

Jon Stewart questions Mitch McConnell's 'proof of life' Stewart addressed the photo during his Monday monologue, humorously stating, “Ladies and gentlemen, I give you totally believable evidence that Mitch McConnell is not only alive, but the happiest boy in the hospital.”

He went on to say, "That’s the smile of a Make-A-Wish kid whose wish was that everyone else in the hospital lost their health insurance due to his f---ing policies.”

“And after that, of course, Mitch and his wife released even more photos,” Stewart added.

He displayed several digitally manipulated images of McConnell enjoying Splash Mountain, perched on the Empire State Building, and attending the World Cup, all while the Grim Reaper ominously loomed behind him.

Following the release of the photo and statement from McConnell's office on Sunday, MAGA influencers and commentators have voiced similar doubts regarding the senator's health.

Mitch McConnell health: Megyn Kelly asks ‘why was he getting CPR?’ On her Monday episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly criticized the image, stating, "It is a little off… This has a lot of tongues wagging about whether this is real, whether we can trust this photo."

According to an emergency personnel call obtained on June 30, the former Senate majority leader was reportedly found unconscious in his home on June 14 and received CPR.

Kelly contended that McConnell's statement on Sunday, in which he denied experiencing a heart attack, appeared questionable. “So, why was he getting CPR?” Kelly questioned. “It’s just, there’s a lot.”

Jon Stewart wonders why Lindsey Graham die before Mitch McConnell Stewart expressed his astonishment, stating, “How the f--- did Lindsey Graham die before Mitch McConnell? How the f--- is that possible? It’s hard to believe.”

In light of McConnell’s health issues and the unexpected passing of Graham, 71, on Sunday, Stewart reached a definitive conclusion: “You cannot have the country ruled by people this old and frail."